New Massachusetts green bank dedicated to affordable housing projects could be good for the Berkshires, says State Sen. Paul Mark

A bank meant to benefit energy-efficient, affordable housing projects has finally come to fruition in the state, and it's the first of its kind in the country.
State Sen. Paul Mark, D-Becket, has been filing bills to open a green bank in Massachusetts since 2014. With an executive action last week, Gov. Maura Healey enacted the idea.
The Massachusetts Community Climate Bank will function as a way to lend money to developers, municipalities, likely nonprofits, and other entities for energy-efficient construction or retrofitting of affordable housing. It’s also a mechanism to accept federal money for similar projects, and it’s meant to help the state meet its mid-century emissions commitments. Massachusetts must reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030, 75 percent by 2040 and 85 percent by 2050.
The bank will start with $50 million in seed money from the state Department of Environmental Protection. It is placed within MassHousing, the state’s affordable housing finance and investment bank. It’s the first bank of its kind to focus on affordable housing.
“There’s going to be $27 billion available from Washington under the Inflation Reduction Act; having this established is going to let us tie into that,” Mark said. He credits that $27 billion for creating the “urgency” to make the bank happen.
Mark anticipates that the bank will also work with programs like MassSave to provide smaller-scale financing for energy-efficient retrofitting or decarbonized building projects for individual homes.
Getting money for the type of projects encouraged by the green bank can be difficult, Mark said.
“The problem had been, sometimes you’re trying to undertake a project and the financial metrics don’t work for traditional banks,” he added, saying that loans from the green bank would be zero- or low-interest, and loanees would have more time — 30 to 40 years — to pay back the money.
Other green banks, including in Connecticut and New York, inspired Mark to introduce the legislation. The bank intends to assist in paying for solar panels, heat pump water heaters and other similar items.
As for how this bank could help Berkshire County, Mark said he’s been assured that at least 10 percent of its funding goes to rural populations.
“We want to make sure this is coming to the whole state,” he said.
“Let’s say you’re trying to put a new housing development in Pittsfield, 100 units, what’s in the way of you making this net-zero versus using some old oil heaters, is the turnaround on the financing: this bank could make that difference,” Mark said. “When they were building brand-new Waconah High School, there was a lot of interest in doing net-zero, and then it became too expensive for communities to afford.”
Last week’s announcement of the bank prompted positive responses from state environmental, legislative and labor leaders, as well as Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey. Local advocates also favor the change.
“It’s a massive issue. I wouldn’t say that it’s the answer, I would say it’s a cornerstone to the answer,” Tom Irwin, a member of Dalton’s Green Committee, told The Eagle. “The huge push by the state government is environmental justice, and this is a powerful and meaningful step to making environmental justice projects accessible.
“This will at least lift part of the burden of overall climate preparedness,” Irwin said.
Irwin noted how a green bank could be helpful to local Habitat for Humanity chapters. But he wondered when exactly the bank would roll out, when applicants will know the qualifying criteria, and when applications will be open. Those details are not yet available.
Mark and others are working to put together a workshop at the Berkshire Innovation Center to discuss “how we can take advantage locally," he said.