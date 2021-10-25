BOSTON — With the Legislature's fall recess fast approaching, House leaders on Monday detailed a $3.65 billion spending package that would pour state surplus and federal COVID-19 relief money into areas like housing, schools and workforce development, while also reserving about $2.75 billion to be allocated at a later date.
The long-awaited plan to spend American Rescue Plan Act dollars arrived five months after the state first received roughly $5.2 billion in federal discretionary funds, and the Legislature resisted calls from Gov. Charlie Baker and others to put some of the money to use quickly as it gathered information on the existing needs.
Two of the cornerstones of the proposal, which will get a vote in the House later this week, are a $500 million investment in the state's unemployment insurance system and $500 million for bonus pay for low-income workers who could not stay home during the pandemic. Leaders also said all the investments were designed with an eye on racial equity, and helping people and communities most impacted by the pandemic.
"The spending of this money is critical to getting Massachusetts back better than before. Our goal is to responsibly fund priority areas that will stand the test of time and make systemic and equitable changes," House Speaker Ron Mariano said.
State Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, said he believes the bill “covers the whole gamut of what is needed” while setting up a system to oversee how funds are spent.
“The key component, which I had stressed for several months now, is that this money is going to be audited,” said Barrett, who is vice chairman of the House Committee on Federal Stimulus and Census Oversight and a member of the Ways and Means Committee. “Those that get it are going to be audited, making sure they’re spending the money for what it was intended. Last year when they were more interested in just getting the money out to people there was a little bit of lack of oversight.”
The House proposed spending $5 million for the inspector general's office to set up a public database and website to track where funds are spent. In particular, lawmakers say they want to ensure funds reach disproportionately impacted communities and minority-owned businesses.
While House and Senate leaders said they have already agreed to the $1 billion for UI and bonus pay, the remaining details of how to spend the unprecedented amount of one-time federal stimulus funding must still be worked out between the branches.
The House plans to debate the bill on Thursday, and the Senate said it would take up a version of the bill "within the next few weeks." House lawmakers have until 3 p.m. on Tuesday to file amendments.
Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz said the bill proposes to leave up to $2.4 billion in ARPA funds untouched, and would spend about $1.15 billion of an estimated $1.5 billion in unbudgeted surplus funds.
The decision to leave about $2.75 billion in one-time money uncommitted, legislative leaders said, will give the Legislature flexibility to address other needs depending on whether Congress can strike a deal over a major infrastructure bill and social program support.
State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, said she sees the public input that the Legislature sought “reflected in the spending priorities,” referencing funding for public health, school infrastructure and housing, including shelters, permanent supportive housing and affordable housing.
“The communities most impacted by COVID are priority communities for distribution of these funds,” said Farley-Bouvier, who co-chairs the Progressive Caucus.
The bill proposes to put $600 million into housing, $350 million into the environment and climate change mitigation, $777 million into economic development, $750 million in the workforce, $765 million in health and human services and $265 million in education.
Of the economic development investments, $200 million would be put toward tax relief for small business owners that paid personal income taxes on state and federal relief grants during the pandemic. Another $20 million would help resettle Afghan refugees who have started arriving in Massachusetts following the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Other pots of money include $100 million for home ownership assistance; $100 million for water and sewer infrastructure, $100 million for marine port development and offshore wind, $125 million in grants for the cultural sector, $78 million for food security, and $100 million for heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems in public schools.
One of the largest chunks of the bill would go toward the health and human services industry that faced upheaval during the pandemic, with $250 million to buoy financially strained hospitals and $70 million for nursing facilities.
Mariano said a separate health care bill focused on policy changes will emerge "this week," but declined to offer specifics. Asked if the bill would hit the House floor for a vote or just be released this week, Mariano said he is "not exactly sure."
The ARPA bill includes $250 million for behavioral health programs, with $100 million carved out for workforce supports such as student loan assistance and tuition reimbursements and a three-year, $150 million investment to improve data collection and address health disparities.
Community health centers would receive $20 million for technical infrastructure, community gun violence prevention programs would receive $10 million and another $15 million would go toward prison reentry grants for those released from incarceration during the pandemic.
House leaders said they crafted the bill with a specific focus on equity, noting that the pandemic wrought disproportionate devastation on communities of color and lower-income families.
Some of the spending aims directly at those groups, such as the premium pay for front-line workers that will be limited to those who earn 300 percent or less of the federal poverty limit or $125 million in cultural sector grants that will focus on minority populations.
Parts of the bill have won praise from groups such as the SEIU Local 1199 union, the Environmental League of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Public Health Association.
Staff writer Danny Jin contributed to this report.