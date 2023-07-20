Massachusetts legislators call for federal help for Western Massachusetts farms after last week's storms

Massachusetts federal legislators are urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to come to the aid of the state’s farmers following last week’s storms.

After recent rainstorms ran through Massachusetts, and local officials pleaded for financial help from the state and federal government, U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, both Democrats, and U.S. Reps. Richard Neal and James McGovern, also Democrats, sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack and Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux “to request that you make every effort to support local recovery efforts in Massachusetts communities.”

In particular, the elected officials asked that counties in the region most affected by the storms — Western Massachusetts — be declared disaster areas, so that farmers can more quickly access federal money, including Farm Service Agency emergency loan and assistance programs for flood cleanup and erosion damage. They asked that the FSA, Natural Resource Conservation Service and Rural Development staff work directly with affected farmers and areas, and that the USDA create a website and community forums so that people know what resources are available.

The lawmakers wrote that, “relentless flooding this month caused ‘worst-case scenario’ damage, affecting at least 75 farms, destroying over 1,000 acres of crops, and creating possibly $10 million in crop loss, with potential for more long-term damage.”

The flooding took place as crops were ready for harvest, making the damage worse.

Neal, Warren, Markey and McGovern highlighted Mike Antonellis, a farmer in Adams and Deerfield. McGovern and Warren spoke with Antonellis last weekend during a visit to Deerfield.

Antonellis estimated he’d lost about 90 percent of his crop, or $400,000 — half of his annual revenue — due to flooding.

“Farmers across the region have expressed that they urgently need financial assistance and guidance for how to access available resources to aid in the recovery process,” the legislators write.

The senators and representatives asked also that the USDA provide a briefing on disaster declaration and assistance/outreach efforts by July 28.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is seeking reports from farmers whose farmland was damaged by the storms. State Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randle visited Western Massachusetts twice last week.

Reports of damage from last week’s storm in the Berkshires mostly consisted of stormwater infrastructure failing, including culverts and wastewater treatment plants.