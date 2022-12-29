Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday tapped a state representative and a former Boston transportation official to join the MassDOT Board of Directors, while also extending the terms of two current board members.
Baker appointed Rep. Tim Whelan of Brewster and former Harvard University transportation official Joseph Beggan, and reappointed Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella and Det. Sgt. Timothy King of the Waltham Police Department, according to MassDOT.
Whelan, a four-term Republican, did not run for reelection to his House seat this year and instead launched an unsuccessful bid for sheriff of Barnstable County. He is a former State Police sergeant, Marine Corps veteran, and former Worcester County correctional officer. Whelan also "traveled to other states to instruct in the fields of Hazardous Material and Bulk Package transportation on behalf of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration," according to MassDOT.
Beggan worked in the Boston Transportation Department in the 1980s and '90s, rising to director of policy and planning, according to his LinkedIn profile. He later worked for consulting company Tetra Tech Rizzo and as Harvard University's senior manager for transportation.
He retired in 2021, according to MassDOT. Beggan is a member of WalkBoston's Board of Directors. A MassDOT spokeswoman was not immediately able to say which board members were being replaced by the two new appointees. Whelan, whose final term is set to end Jan. 3, continued to serve in the House as of Wednesday afternoon. The clerk's office said it had not received any resignation letter from him. - SHNS