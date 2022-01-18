A legislative caucus will hold a Wednesday briefing on a proposal to make phone calls free from prison, jails

People incarcerated in Massachusetts are allowed one 10-minute phone call for free each week, but every 10-minute call afterward is $2.10.

For families, the cost of keeping in touch with a parent, spouse or child often adds up to hundreds of dollars per month.

The Massachusetts Legislature’s Criminal Justice Reform Caucus will hold a Wednesday briefing on legislation that would make phone, video and other electronic communications free in jails and prisons.

“For folks to get a real opportunity at a real second chance, this is a must,” said state Rep. Chynah Tyler, D-Boston, who authored the House bill.

When people stay connected to their support systems while incarcerated, years of research has shown, they return to their communities with stronger relationships and a reduced risk of reincarceration.

People who had been visited were 13 percent less likely to be convicted for another felony than people who had not been visited, the Minnesota Department of Correction found in 2011.

Among women in the Serious and Violent Offender Reentry Initiative, phone calls reduced the risk of reincarceration even more than in-person visitation did, according to a 2014 study by the nonprofit Research Triangle Institute.

“For folks who can’t pay thousands of dollars to lawyers, they get that support through family and loved ones,” Tyler said. “Particularly now during COVID, you have families losing income, frontline workers not being able to work, and it’s even harder to pay these fees.”

Considering both the cost of phone calls to low-income families and the cost of reincarceration to taxpayers — a Massachusetts legislative commission put the cost of incarcerating a person at over $92,000 in fiscal year 2020 — the benefits of making phone calls free far outweighs the costs, says Bonnie Tenneriello, a staff attorney for Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts.

“It’s senseless that we keep this barrier between incarcerated people and their loved ones in place,” Tenneriello said. “We know that communication with children and community members is vital for people to succeed when they leave.”

Worth Rises, a New York-based nonprofit advocacy group, worked on the campaign to make phone calls free in Connecticut, which became the first state to do so last year. Cities such as New York, San Diego and San Francisco also have adopted no-cost calls.

Less than a week after the Connecticut bill became law, Massachusetts sheriffs announced an agreement to allow 10 minutes of free calling per week and to cap rates at 14 cents per minute. A month earlier, the Federal Communications Commission had made a new rule capping interstate call costs at 12 cents per minute for prisons and 14 cents per minute for larger jails, defined as having an average daily population of 1,000 or larger.

Calls cost 12 cents per minute in Hampden County and 14 cents per minute in all other Massachusetts counties, according to research by Karina Wilkinson, who works with Prisoners’ Legal Services.

Worth Rises estimates that making phone calls free would save Massachusetts families $25.1 million per year.

Much of those payments go to two companies among the three that control the $1.4 billion prison telecommunications industry. ICSolutions provides service for Hampden and Hampshire Counties, and Securus has the rest of the contracts.

An estimated $7 million per year also goes to the budgets of the state Department of Correction and county jails. Sheriffs previously have argued that they need those “site commissions” to pay for rehabilitative programming.

Tenneriello, however, argues that paying for rehabilitative programming should come out of budgets rather than the pockets of families that often struggle to afford it.

“I am not convinced, but it’s really the Legislature that has to decide whether that’s true [that sheriffs need the site commissions] and how much of that they want to replace, if any,” she said. “It’s kind of a black box where we really don’t know what they’re doing with [the money].”

When facilities receive site commissions, they have an incentive to negotiate contracts with greater commissions rather than lower costs for callers. Securus offered the DOC a rate of 5.7 cents per minute in 2017, according to a copy of the offer that was publicized by the Prison Policy Institute, but the DOC chose the rate with the highest commission payouts — and highest cost per minute.

Worth Rises has estimated that the maximum cost of service ranges between 3 cents per minute at larger facilities and 5 cents per minute at smaller ones, adding up to $5.9 million per year. For comparison, calls cost 1.3 cents per minute in New Hampshire and 2.9 cents per minute in Rhode Island, according to the national Campaign for Prison Phone Justice.

“It’s such an easy thing to do, it’s small money, and it means to so much to so many people,” Tenneriello said. “I think the more legislators learn about this, the greater chance of getting it done. It shouldn’t be a heavy lift.”