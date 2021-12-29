More than 2 million Massachusetts residents have received vaccine boosters to add to their protection against COVID-19, but as the omicron variant continues to drive rapid spread, some public health experts warn that the Baker administration has not done enough to get additional shots into arms. New infections increased at a rapid pace over the past few months, and while the share of the population that is boosted has grown substantially since the rollout began in late September, about six in 10 Bay Staters who completed an initial vaccine sequence still have not gotten the extra shot. Booster shots became available at the end of September, initially for residents 65 and older and some other vulnerable groups if they had received the Pfizer vaccine. Eligibility expanded to the general adult population on Nov. 18. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control defines “fully vaccinated” as anyone who received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at or the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. In both cases, people must wait two weeks after their final shot to gain full immunization status. Through Tuesday, the Department of Public Health counted 5,071,253 people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated. Among that group, 2,015,376 people, or nearly 40 percent of the population that completed a standard COVID-19 vaccination sequence, have received an additional booster dose. In a report published last week, DPH estimated that booster shots have had a sizable impact in preventing infections. Between Oct. 31 and Dec. 4, the state recorded 21 cases per 100,000 fully vaccinated and boosted residents, compared to 145 cases per 100,000 residents who were fully vaccinated but had not received a booster shot.
