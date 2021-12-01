Gov. Charlie Baker won't seek a third term, Boston Globe reports

Gov. Charlie Baker will not seek a third term in 2022, the Boston Globe reported Wednesday.

The newspaper reported that Baker is already informing allies of his decision and will make an announcement Wednesday. Baker, a moderate Republican, was first elected in 2014 and won a second term in 2018.

His decision leaves the race wide open. A former Pittsfield state senator, Ben Downing, is pursuing the Democratic nomination for governor, along with state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz, D-Boston, and Harvard University political theorist Danielle Allen. Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, is mulling entering the race.

With Baker not on the ballot, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito is also expected to consider running for governor in 2022.

