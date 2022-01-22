In his fiscal year 2023 budget proposal, Gov. Charlie Baker will recommend the standard $200 million in borrowing for transportation infrastructure.
Baker made the announcement at a Massachusetts Municipal Association meeting and will release his full budget proposal in the next week, his administration said in a Saturday news release.
The fiscal 2023 budget is the last one Baker will oversee as governor, since he does not plan to run for reelection.
It is also the first budget since Auditor Suzanne Bump released an October report that called for greater state investment in transportation infrastructure. Bump suggested that insufficient state funding hurts rural cities and towns, including those in Western Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts Municipal Association, which represents city and town officials, routinely asks for the program to receive a $100 million yearly increase alongside a one-time addition of $200 million.
Baker also is highlighting a $31.5 million increase in unrestricted local aid.