The deadline for obtaining a Real ID needed to board a domestic flight or to enter certain federal facilities has been pushed back from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, due to the "lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Massachusetts residents can obtain a REAL ID through the Registry of Motor Vehicles. According to the RMV, the required documents to get one include two proofs of state residency, proof of a full Social Security Number and proof of lawful presence in the United States. These required documents must be original or certified versions. The RMV recommends customers to check these documents early, as well as to order replacements before licenses or IDs expiration.
“While federal REAL ID travel requirements won’t take effect for a few years and customers with a valid U.S. Passport may never need a REAL ID, the RMV and our partners at AAA stand ready to accommodate and provide plenty of time for customers to take advantage of a REAL ID upgrade,” Registrar Colleen Ogilvie said in a prepared statement.
Currently Massachusetts is at 48 percent REAL ID adoption, out of approximately 6 million active credentials total. The other active credentials consist of around 450,000 legacy credentials and over 2.4 million standard or non-compliant credentials, according to the RMV.
The fee for renewing a non-commercial standard or REAL ID license is $50, while the fee for upgrading to a standard or REAL ID card is $25. Residents who already have a full-term REAL ID are eligible to renew online up to a year in advance of their expiration date.
To begin your REAL ID application, go to atlas-myrmv.massdot.state.ma.us/myrmv/ and click on "Apply for a REAL ID."