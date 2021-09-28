In this Jan. 17, 2019 photo, Boston University's Myles Standish Hall dormitory, left, is partially covered in shadow in Boston. The Massachusett Tribe at Ponkapoag is calling on BU to change the name of the dorm that honors Myles Standish, the military leader of the Pilgrims. The tribe says Myles Standish Hall should be renamed Wituwamat Memorial Hall after a leading Native American figure massacred with other tribal members by Plymouth Colony settlers in 1623.