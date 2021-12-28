University of Massachusetts campuses will require students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, the office of UMass President Marty Meehan announced Tuesday.
All 75,000 students and 18,000 faculty and staff across the five UMass campuses were required to be fully vaccinated for the fall 2021 semester except those granted religious and medical exemptions.
“Vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19,” Meehan said in a news release. “The data are clear that vaccination protects us against severe illness and death. I urge everyone to get vaccinated and, as soon as they are eligible, get a booster.”
The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and Williams College also have required booster shots ahead of the spring semester.