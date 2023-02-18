Working group through Massachusetts Attorney General's Office aims to help crack down on illegal guns

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell has firearms enforcement in her crosshairs. On Friday night, she announced that her office will be creating a gun enforcement and government accountability working group, which will help educate state police departments on conducting gun inspections.
Campbell said on GBH's "Basic Black" program that the gun enforcement unit will be responsible for filing briefs in court to protect the state's gun laws, which the attorney general said she has already begun doing during her first month in office. The unit will also work with Gov. Maura Healey's administration to educate police departments on conducting gun inspections, she said.
The Boston Globe found in December that dozens of police departments around the state did not know they were supposed to do annual gun shop inspections, and at least 235 dealers had reported 356,000 in-state sales since 2017 with no oversight from local law enforcement.
The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Municipal Police Training Committee, Department of Criminal Justice Information Services and the Mass. State Police began developing a curriculum last year to teach police officers how to conduct gun inspections.
The first of these training sessions was held on Wednesday, and there are three more sessions planned in the first two weeks of March, according to Elaine Driscoll, communications director at the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
So far, 300 officers are currently enrolled in the training program and the department can add more sessions to accommodate demand, Driscoll said.
Campbell, whose office provided training guidance for the course, said she looks forward to continuing to work with the Healey administration to ensure gun sale laws are enforced.
"Despite our Commonwealth’s strong gun laws, illegal gun trafficking remains a threat to public safety," Healey said in a statement. "This new initiative will provide local authorities with the tools and training required to conduct timely and comprehensive compliance inspections to ensure all dealers meet their legal obligations."