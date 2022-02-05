Advocates for those with disabilities would like to improve abuse protection and human services staffing

BOSTON — While committees make crunch-time decisions about which bills should move forward and the Legislature plots the state's spending for the next year, people with disabilities, their advocates and the providers that serve them are working on both fronts to beef up an abuse protection law and make in-demand human service jobs more attractive.
On the legislative front, the advocates at The Arc of Massachusetts are tracking their No. 1 priority bill, which made it successfully through the Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities and since Monday has been in front of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, often the last stop before full Senate consideration.
The bill aims to expand and strengthen the 2020 statute known as Nicky's Law, which created a registry of caregivers found to have abused individuals with disabilities and bars providers from hiring them. The bill filed by Millbury Sen. Michael Moore would tweak existing language that The Arc said could lead to a loophole and extend the reach of the abuser registry to include MassHealth day programs "where thousands of individuals are at risk for abuse because these programs are not currently included in the abuser registry law," The Arc said.
Three of the group's other priority bills have also been advanced favorably from the Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities Committee or the Joint Committee on Public Health.
Two pieces of legislation (H 219/S 1469 and H 2279/S 1466) seek to address the health care needs of patients with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities Committee gave a favorable report to H 219 with changes.
And the Public Health Committee last month redrafted H 2279 and S 1466 into a new bill (S 2615) that was sent to the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing for further review. That legislation would, among other provisions, create a voluntary training and accreditation program for medical professionals focusing on best practices for the treatment and care of patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism spectrum disorders.
"The COVID-19 crisis has clearly illuminated the need for better training of our healthcare professionals in regard to the care of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities including autism," The Arc wrote in a press release. "It has also highlighted the even greater health disparities for people with intersecting marginalized identities."
The Arc's other priority bills (H 260/S 129) relative to cueing and supervision in the personal care attendant program, also got a favorable report from the Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities.
On the budget front, the Association of Developmental Disabilities Providers (ADDP) this week kicked off its fiscal year 2023 budget advocacy with a virtual event that the organization said attracted about 40 state lawmakers to hear about the needs and wants of the industry that provides residential and day program services for people with disabilities.
Ellen Attaliades, president and CEO of ADDP, said providers are grateful that Gov. Charlie Baker included a 3 percent increase for the Department of Development Services in his fiscal 2023 budget proposal (H 2).
"However, our service system has additional needs," she said.
As lawmakers get their hands on the budget and work through it in April and May, ADDP is asking that they raise worker salaries by increasing the chapter 257 human service salary rate reserve in line with the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data for Massachusetts. That's the organization's top priority.
"Currently, [Executive Office of Health and Human Services] has benchmarks set at the 50th percentile. Since previous year BLS statistics are used when we're setting rates and the rates are prospective for two years, we are requesting that the Legislature supports salary levels benchmarked at the 75th percentile using the most recent Massachusetts BLS statistics," Attaliades said.
ADDP is analyzing the projected cost now and will provide that information to lawmakers soon, she said, but it will not be a small ask.
"It will be a very large request, but it is an investment to get people back and have the safety net service system fully operational," she said.
Attaliades said there are more than 2,000 provider-operated group homes and more than 500 day programs across Massachusetts. Staffing has always been an issue for the industry, but she said the workforce shortage "has now worsened to epic proportions" due to "competing higher-paying, less challenging human service jobs in the retail and hospitality industries, baby boomers retiring early, or staff leaving for different types of jobs that may be performed remotely."
"Due to the inability to hire staff, our day programs, funded by the Department of Developmental Services and MassHealth, are currently operating at approximately 50 to 60 percent of their capacities," Attaliades said. "We estimate that there are approximately 7,000 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities on waitlists for return to their day programs because of the inability to hire staff, which places a significant strain on family members and the residential support system."
Rep. Michael Finn, House co-chair of the Children, Families, and Persons with Disabilities Committee, was part of Wednesday's virtual forum with ADDP (as were about 40 other legislators, the organization said) and told attendees that he hopes they will be pleased with how Beacon Hill addresses their needs with the budget and perhaps American Rescue Plan Act money.
"There's a lot of difficult decisions that need to be made when it comes to ARPA funding and really just across the board -- how are we going to provide the resources that are necessary? And so we're doing our best, we're working our way through that and I think that hopefully by the end of the budget process, there'll be more smiles than frowns. I guess that'd be the way I'd like to put that," he said. "And I can't make any promises, but that's the goal."