After 2 years, Statehouse reopening feels like business as usual

BOSTON — When the doors to the Statehouse were thrown open to the public, people from around Massachusetts and across the country filed in to see the grand building and the work going on inside. Once under the golden dome, "one sentiment animated them all -- pleasure and surprize."
That was not Tuesday when the Massachusetts Statehouse reopened to the public after a pandemic closure of nearly two years, but instead how the Columbian Centinel described on Jan. 10, 1798 the initial opening of "this superb edifice" that architect Charles Bulfinch designed.
The 2022 reopening of the Statehouse after more than 700 days of being closed to the public was a muted affair with mostly building regulars flocking back to the center of Beacon Hill gravity.
"I do lobbying work for the Disabled American Veterans Massachusetts and I want to pop up to the office and say hello to the staff. We got extra funding in this year's budget, so I just want to thank them for the work they did," Rick Branca, a lobbyist for The Malloy Group who was the first person to enter the Statehouse at 9 a.m. Tuesday, told reporters.
The last time Branca was in the Statehouse, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, he was working in the building as legislative director to Rep. Patricia Haddad.
"It is strange coming back as an employee of another company, but it's just good to be back. I'm glad the building's open. It's been difficult to do lobbying with the place closed ... lobbying is so much of a social, soft skills, business," he said.
Secretary of State William Galvin, who pushed for a partial reopening of the building in July, said Tuesday that he was "delighted" that the Statehouse was open again and pointed out that his office and the governor's office were the two that remained open throughout the duration of the pandemic closure.
"The functions I perform, my office performs and my people who work very hard, there was no alternative. There's certain fundamental things you can't do remotely, you just can't," Galvin said.
As of about 4:45 p.m., 154 people had passed through the metal detector at the Ashburton Park entrance, the only public access to the building while the General Hooker entrance is renovated. That figure includes members of the public, a small handful of people who work on the building's cleaning staff and a couple of interns who do not have a Statehouse building pass, officials said.
Statehouse policies
The Statehouse reopened at 9 a.m. Tuesday and will be open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The return to the building also comes with a requirement that every visitor show either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result from the last 24 hours. Despite the city of Boston dropping similar requirements for restaurants, arenas and other venues late last week, Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano decided to keep the requirements in place for the Statehouse.
"With public health data constantly evolving, we will review these requirements on a weekly basis," Mariano and Spilka said Feb. 14 when first announcing the reopening.
During an interview on WBZ-TV on Sunday, Spilka told host Jon Keller that the Statehouse has undergone some changes over the last two years to make it a safer place for people to work.
"We ended up upgrading the HVAC systems and other systems, [made] physical changes in offices," she said. "We wanted to make sure -- it's hard for people to socially distance if a lot of people come in an office, if not impossible -- so we have been working on making some physical changes to the building."
Statehouse visitors must also wear a mask covering their nose and mouth in the building as do people who work in the Statehouse except when they are at their workspace. Compliance with the masking requirement was high throughout the day Tuesday.
Around 10:30 a.m., a small tour group was escorted through the mostly-empty corridors of the building and a few tourists showed themselves around, remarking at the many portraits lining the hallway on the third floor.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr told the News Service the reopening was "overdue" and that the muted fanfare can most likely be attributed to school vacation week, a typically light week for the Legislature.
"At least the doors are open and we can invite people back in and I think that's a very positive thing," he said outside of his third-floor office. "I think it is also a hopeful sign about what I hope will be the waning of the pandemic, although there are no guarantees given the times we're in."
Legislative sessions
For the first time since the pandemic began, members of the public wandered back into the House viewing gallery Tuesday at 11 a.m. to watch a fairly run-of-the-mill session. The handful of people who showed up were all masked and sat in the first few rows of the gallery as the branch attended to routine legislative business.
Rep. Sean Garballey, an Arlington Democrat, presided over many informal sessions over the last two years and has been a regular face on Beacon Hill throughout the pandemic. He said Tuesday's session was business as usual.
"The work of the people will continue to get done and I'm glad that the building is open," he said.
Rep. Donald Wong, a Saugus Republican, another pandemic regular, said the Statehouse should be open to the public and he's glad Democratic leaders decided to reopen the building.
"I think a lot of people who come to Boston, this is one of the first places they want to see and it's a great building," he said. "It's still a little quiet, but I think it's slowly going to grow."
Sen. Patrick O'Connor, who said that his office has had at least one person working from the Statehouse since the governor began easing restrictions on restaurants last summer, said he hoped people will take advantage of the opportunity to check out the building.
"It was good seeing people in the crowd today," he said after attending the Senate's informal session. The Weymouth Republican added, "It's school vacation week and usually during this period of time we have a lot of people from the district come up. They want to see the chamber, they want to see Nurses Hall, the Hall of Flags, and it's good to be able to offer that up again because this is the people's house."
Committee hearings
Though things were quiet on the first day of the Statehouse's reopening, Gov. Charlie Baker testified in-person at a hybrid hearing of the Joint Committee on Revenue. Baker, Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan, about seven lawmakers, a handful of staffers and a half-dozen reporters were in Hearing Room A-2 while about four or five other committee members tuned in remotely.
"As I'm sure you remember, the last few times we were actually in this room before the pandemic started, you'd have to step over the reporters to get to your seat," Baker told a clutch of reporters after his testimony. "But I certainly I'm glad to have the building open I think the building should be open and I hope and anticipate we'll have plenty of opportunities to do this sort of thing going forward."
Tuesday's Revenue Committee hearing was also the first time that some lawmakers had returned to regular business in the Statehouse.
"The chairs aren't as comfortable, they're a little bit two years stiff," Rep. Michael Soter of Bellingham said during the hearing.
The Revenue Committee hearing was also the source of confusion Tuesday. While the Legislature only noticed it as a virtual hearing, Baker's office included his in-person testimony in Hearing Room A-2 on his public schedule.
Emails that went to House and Senate members on Monday declared that, despite the public reopening, "there is no change with respect to the format of committee hearings or public events, including those sponsored by House and Senate Members." Most committee hearings in the last two years have been held remotely, but some chairpeople have chosen to run their hearings from a Statehouse hearing room with administration officials entering the room to offer live testimony.
Late in the day, a joint statement from House and Senate spokespeople clarified that while committee members and invited witnesses may offer testimony in person, the general public is still not allowed to do so.
"As has been the case throughout the pandemic, all hearings will continue to be live streamed and accepting virtual testimony in order to continue to allow for participation and viewing from anywhere in the Commonwealth. Some hearings have been streamed from within the Statehouse with some members of the committee and those scheduled to give testimony participating from the hearing room," the statement said. "At this time, all public testimony will continue to be virtual, and only scheduled or invited testimony may be in person. For those hearings where there is an in person component, the public will be allowed in the room to watch."
Chris Van Buskirk and Sam Doran contributed to this report.