Massachusetts is on track this week to pass more than 2 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday during a visit to Worcester where he promoted the role of community health centers and touted the 15-year anniversary of the 2006 health care reform law that created the Massachusetts Health Connector.
In a state with a population of roughly 6.9 million people, Baker said more than 1.7 are now fully vaccinated. He said Massachusetts was the first state among those with populations above 5 million to deliver a dose to more than half of adult residents.
And in one week, vaccine eligibility in Massachusetts will open up to all residents age 16 and older.
"I've said several times that, you know, supply will be an issue, but I do believe that if supply is there, by the time we get to Memorial Day a significant number of people in Massachusetts will have been vaccinated," Baker said from Family Health Center of Worcester's vaccine site.
Asked about when he might consider relaxing outdoor masking requirements, Baker said a lot will depend on federal guidance, the speed at which people continue to get vaccinated, and "how big a deal" viral variants become, "not just here in Massachusetts and in the Northeast, but around the country generally."
The state's vaccine-booking website has undergone "some pretty heavy stress tests" to prepare for next week's expansion, he said, vaccine supplies will dictate how long people may ultimately need to wait for vaccinations.