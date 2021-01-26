Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday evening will deliver his first State of the Commonwealth address of the pandemic era, and intends to use the prime time platform to thank residents for the sacrifices they've made over the past 10 months and discuss ways in which the state's economy has changed, according to a senior administration official.
Baker plans to address viewers and listeners live from his State House office without an audience and with his remarks live streamed and broadcast on television. It will be a significant departure from the event that takes place every January in the House Chamber on Beacon Hill, with lawmakers and special guests in attendance and ready to mingle with each other, and with reporters.
In that vein, the senior aide said the speech would be "very different" from past addresses, which are typically used by governor's to set a legislative agenda for the year.
"Governor Baker will spend a large portion of the speech thanking the people of Massachusetts for the sacrifices and tough choices everyone made to fight the pandemic. He will celebrate heroes who through efforts large and small, made it possible for Massachusetts to fight back against COVID," the official said.
Baker will also touch upon the things his administration was able to accomplish in spite of COVID-19, such as passage of a landmark policing accountability law. The speech will also "touch on the Commonwealth's recovery amid a changing economic landscape," the official said.
Baker in 2020 used his State of the Commonwealth address to commit Massachusetts to going carbon neutral by 2050, and used his executive authority to establish a net-zero emission requirement, a mandate that was also part of legislation he vetoed earlier this month. Less than two months after Baker gave that speech, the agenda on Beacon Hill was turned upside down by the arrival of the novel coronavirus that has gone on to infect 479,402 people in Massachusetts and kill 13,889.
"Every once in a while when I really want to get depressed I go back and I read my state of the state address from January of 2020," Baker said recently.
Baker is expected to deliver the speech beginning at 7 p.m.