Ben Downing has the backing of the Berkshire House delegation, and others statewide, in the race for governor

Gubernatorial hopeful Ben Downing announced new endorsements from 22 current and former elected officials and candidates on Monday, netting support from the four Berkshire County representatives and the chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
Reps. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, William "Smitty" Pignatelli, D-Lenox, Paul Mark, D-Peru, and John Barrett III, D-North Adams, are all backing Downing, who served 10 years in the Senate as a Pittsfield Democrat and now lives in East Boston. Sen. Michael Rodrigues also threw his support to Downing.
Downing has previously been backed by the Amherst hub of the Sunrise Movement, and Monday's announcement marks the first time he has touted support of individual politicians. His list also includes former Rep. Dan Bosley of North Adams, North Adams City Councilor Benjamin Lamb, and Pittsfield Councilors Pete White and Yuki Cohen.
"From Western Massachusetts to our vibrant Gateway Cities, this first slate of endorsements signifies our commitment to often overlooked regions of the state," Downing said in a statement. "Like so many voters across the Commonwealth, these supporters know this race marks a true opportunity to pick up the policy-making table and bring it to people historically excluded in Massachusetts — and that we don't have time to sit on the sidelines."
Rodrigues, a Westport Democrat who has chaired the Senate's budget-writing committee since 2019, is the first senator to officially endorse his former colleague Downing, and four other members of the 40-seat Senate have lined up behind Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz in her bid to become the Democratic nominee for governor.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito recently announced they would not seek reelection, throwing the Republican race wide open.