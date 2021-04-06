Pointing to the more severe health impacts the COVID-19 pandemic wrought on communities of color, Sen. Adam Hinds urged his colleagues on Tuesday to advance an amendment to the state constitution aimed at eliminating "racist policies" behind disproportionate outcomes.
Racial inequities like the higher rates of infection and death among Black and Latino residents "do not happen by chance," Hinds said, describing them as "the predictable endpoint of decades of policy choices that result in economic, housing and environmental injustice."
As the Judiciary Committee kicked off its review of constitutional amendments, Hinds is promoting a change (S 21) that would declare "persistent unequal outcomes" for groups with constitutionally protected status to be considered unconstitutional inequality. With that update, Hinds said, the state would be more forcefully required to close any gaps in a proactive manner.
"This amendment is critical to addressing inequality arising from laws that appear to be neutral on their face but have, for decades, had disproportionate negative impacts on communities of color, religious minorities and immigrants," Hinds, a Pittsfield Democrat, said.
The amendment is one of 10 on the agenda at Tuesday's Judiciary Committee hearing. The next Constitutional Convention must be called to order by May 18.