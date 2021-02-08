Margo Mazzeo, a nurse in the COVID-19 testing center, receives Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in December at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. State public health officials reported a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.96 percent in Sunday's daily report, down from the 3.16 percent on Friday and several percentage points below the winter peak of 8.67 percent on New Year's Day.