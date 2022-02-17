COVID opened a 'Pandora's Box' in the landscape of work, executive says

Mass General Brigham Chief Human Resources Officer Rosemary Sheehan cautioned that the balance of remote and in-person work may never return to pre-pandemic norms during a panel discussion on Wednesday. Clockwise from top left are Sheenan; Monica Tibbits-Nutt, executive director of the 128 Business Council; Joe Aiello, senior fellow for the Tufts University Center for International Environment and Resource Policy; and Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce CEO James Rooney.