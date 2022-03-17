Gov. Baker unveils a $9.7 billion transportation bill with benefits for infrastructure and the shift to electric vehicles

A statewide move toward electric vehicle adoption, efforts to replace the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's entire Green Line trolley fleet, and projects to make infrastructure more resilient in the face of climate change impacts all would get a boost under a $9.7 billion bond bill Gov. Charlie Baker outlined Thursday.
Nearly two months after he first hinted at plans to file a new transportation bond bill, Baker offered an initial glimpse at a proposal that the head of the MBTA expects will play a "catalytic role" to maximize money headed to Massachusetts under a new federal infrastructure law.
Once filed, the legislation will kick off debate over years of investments in the state's pothole-dotted roads and bridges, aging public transit, and infrastructure ill-equipped to withstand the brunt of climate change.
It's also a proposal likely to earn approval from lawmakers during the next few months, although House and Senate Democrats are likely to tailor priorities to their preferences and could drive up the bill's bottom line.
"This is a piece of legislation that talks about infrastructure, but it's clearly about climate, it's about mobility, it's about our communities, it's about our economy. It ties everything together," said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who joined Baker and top deputies in Worcester to unveil a broad-strokes outline of the bill. "We have an opportunity now with these funds to really put them to work in an accelerated fashion."
Baker's office published a summary breaking down some of the highlights in the bill — $2.8 billion of it stems from the increased formula funding in the new federal infrastructure law — but did not make a copy of the legislation available in the hours after his news conference.
The bill — Baker dubbed it an Act Relative to Massachusetts's Transportation Resources and Climate, or MassTRAC bill — calls for $5.4 billion in highway money, $2.2 billion for the MBTA, $591 million for regional transit authorities and $1.4 billion to improve environmental infrastructure, according to Baker.
Massachusetts is in line to receive about $9.5 billion over the next five years under the approximately $1 trillion infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed in November, representing a combination of reauthorized and newly approved money. To make use of the money, Baker said, lawmakers need to approve the range of spending on transportation and infrastructure projects upfront, including portions that will be covered by federal money.
'Critical' to get bill passed
"The way this works is the state authorizes, the state moves forward, the state spends, and the federal government reimburses," Baker said. "It's critical for us to get this legislation passed as quickly as we possibly can, which will then enable us to move forward aggressively putting this $9.7 billion series of projects to work throughout Massachusetts over the next five years."
Baker said he conceives of the bill as containing two major buckets: $6.2 billion representing a "combination of state and federal money" that will flow through existing formula programs over the next five years, and $3.5 billion to boost the state's chances of winning additional federal dollars available via grant programs.
Discretionary and competitive grants offer a "significant amount of resources," Baker said. But, to tap into the pot of additional federal resources, states must commit their own money.
In the eyes of the administration, the returns on that effort could be substantial: Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler said Massachusetts could receive $2 billion to $3 billion in discretionary grant money over the next five years because of the federal package.
For months, transportation advocates have been prodding the Baker administration and the Legislature to make tapping into grant dollars a top priority, warning that the infrastructure law could have a muted impact if the Bay State falls behind other states.
Rick Dimino, president and CEO of the business group A Better City, said he is optimistic that Baker's legislation puts Massachusetts on strong footing to make the most of the moment, calling it "exactly what the commonwealth needs to position itself to move forward with a robust, modernized transportation system."
Environmental infrastructure
With the transportation sector representing about 42 percent of the state's greenhouse gas emissions, environmental infrastructure is a focus of the legislation and the target for much of the proposed money.
Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said the investments outlined in the bill "will help us reduce carbon emissions in every sector of our transportation system." That includes $200 million designed to match federal money for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and electric school buses.
Theoharides referenced the noise emanating from the Interstate 290 bridge over Worcester's East Central Street, which was the backdrop for Thursday's announcement and whose replacement project would be partly funded by the legislation.
"In the next 10 years, we can be here standing by this bridge and be able to hear each other," Theoharides said. "Something that we don't talk about with electric vehicles — we talk about the fact that they reduce pollution, they significantly reduce carbon emissions, they also are virtually silent. I bet in 10 years, if we're standing here again, we could actually hear each other talk.
"These vehicles are clean, they're silent, they don't pollute communities, and we have a number of ways to really bump up the availability of these vehicles and the systems that support them through this bill," she added.