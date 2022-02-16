Gov. Baker has signed Nero's Bill into law. Ambulances now can transport injured police dogs

BOSTON — Police dogs injured in the line of duty can be treated and transported by emergency medical personnel in Massachusetts, under a new law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker late Tuesday afternoon.
The measure, Nero's Law, is named for K-9 Nero, of the Yarmouth Police Department, who was injured in the same 2018 incident in which his partner, Sgt. Sean Gannon, was killed. Several ambulances were on the scene, but none was allowed to assist Nero, who had to be taken to a veterinary clinic in a cruiser.
Supporters had argued that police dogs face danger from guns, narcotics, and even explosives and that letting emergency personnel provide basic treatment and transport is one way to honor that service.
Rep. Steve Xiarhos, who was a Yarmouth deputy police chief in 2018, has made advocating for the bill a central part of his first term in the House. It was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Mark Montigny. He said a ceremony will be held "in the near future" to celebrate the new law.
“This law will help ensure the wellbeing of working dogs who risk their lives every day to keep us safe,” he said in a statement Tuesday.
“I hope this provides some comfort to the Gannon family who fought tirelessly for this moment that will forever honor Sean and his fearless partner Nero," he added.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.