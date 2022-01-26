Mass. House panel excludes same-day registration from voting bill

The House on Thursday will vote on an election reform bill that would expand early voting opportunities and codify the practice of voting-by-mail in future elections, but the legislation crafted by Democratic leaders in that branch stopped short of proposing to make Massachusetts one of at least 20 states to allow voters to register and vote on the same day.
The issue of same-day voter registration has become the flashpoint in the debate over voting law reforms, with advocates calling it essential to improving access for low-income and minority voters.
The Senate included same-day registration in its version of the VOTES Act passed last October, but the House leaders excluded the measure in a version of the bill released Wednesday by the House Ways and Means Committee for consideration on Thursday, setting up the potential for debate on an amendment.
The House Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Rep. Aaron Michlewitz of Boston, released a redrafted version of the voting bill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, giving members of the committee roughly 45 minutes to review and vote on the legislation as leaders work to tee it up for a floor debate on Thursday.
The bill would permanently add voting-by-mail procedures to state law, codifying a practice that became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to minimize health risks and led to a record number of ballots being cast in the 2020 elections.
The legislation would also expand in-person early voting opportunities, with different requirements established for different communities depending on their size, and seek to ensure that eligible incarcerated voters are given the information and access they need to participate in elections.