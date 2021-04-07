House and Senate budget writers announced Wednesday they have reached agreement on plans to steer more state funding to schools than Gov. Charlie Baker did in the $45.6 billion fiscal 2020 spending plan he offered in January.
Baker's budget proposed an increase of $197.7 million in Chapter 70 funding to school districts, and Ways and Means Committee Chairs Sen. Michael Rodrigues and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz said in a joint statement that they have agreed on a $219.6 million increase to Chapter 70 aid.
The chairs' deal, which they said reflects "the advocacy of our respective members in both chambers, school districts and education stakeholders," calls for funding one-sixth of the implementation of a 2019 school finance reform law known as the Student Opportunity Act, a seven-year plan designed to be fully implemented by fiscal 2027. State officials did not make an investment under the new law in this year's budget due to the economic turmoil brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baker's budget proposes to start by phasing in one-seventh of the law's required investments. Michlewitz and Rodrigues said their accord also features a $40 million reserve fund to help "stabilize school districts adversely impacted by pandemic-related enrollment changes" and $1.16 billion in unrestricted general governmental aid, which is the same amount called for in Baker's budget.
The House Ways and Means committee plans to roll out its budget plan next week. Wednesday's announcement comes as state tax collections continue to outpace projections and as state officials try to dissect a flood of newly arriving federal aid.