The Senate on Thursday approved the same sweeping climate change policy package that was rejected by Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this month, engrossing the bill on a voice vote shortly before noon.
"We are on the cusp of a sustainability revolution," Sen. Marc Pacheco proclaimed during the session as he urged colleagues to build on the bill and engage in more ambitious proposals in the new session.
The legislation (S 9) was refiled in the new session by Sen. Michael Barrett and Rep. Thomas Golden, the two lead negotiators of the House-Senate compromise legislation that was originally passed last session on Jan. 4, after Baker vetoed the bill Jan. 14. Baker in his veto message cited concerns that some components of the bill could hinder housing production.
The House convenes a formal session at 2 p.m. and lawmakers expect to send the bill back to Baker by the end of the day. Barrett said during Thursday's session that he looked forward to "hearing from the governor" after the bill is returned to his desk.
The bill cleared both branches last session by veto-proof margins but lawmakers sent the bill to Baker too late in the session to give themselves a chance to override his veto, or entertain any Baker amendments.