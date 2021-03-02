Kicking off annual hearings on Gov. Charlie Baker's budget proposal for next year, the top Senate Democrat on the budget-writing committee told the administration that lawmakers want to play a "highly constructive and meaningful role" in determining how billions in potential new federal stimulus funding gets spent.
"We need to think carefully about how we responsibly and carefully use these resources to best position the commonwealth for long-term success," said Sen. Michael Rodrigues, chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
Rodrigues was referring to the funding that could flow to Massachusetts from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that passed the House last week. The state could receive $4.5 billion in aid under the bill, which remains subject to change as it heads to the Senate.
The Westport Democrat said the biggest challenge in spending those funds and budgeting for fiscal 2022 will be ensuring that the recovery from the pandemic is equitable across the state and economic sectors. The House and Senate Ways and Committees held the first of what will be a series of virtual hearings on Baker's $45.6 billion spending plan for fiscal 2022, which would actually trim state spending by about $300 million from current spending.
Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, the House Ways and Means Committee chairman, said declining rates of new COVID-19 infections and the increased availability of vaccines gives a reason to be "hopeful."
"We have a long road to travel before this crisis is behind us, but we can begin to think about and prepare for what the new normal will look like," Michlewitz said.
The North End Democrat said the fiscal 2022 budget must balance the need for a continued response to the public health crisis, while also fostering an economic recovery. Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan said the administration would work with legislators as new federal relief funding became available, but would prioritize reducing the proposed $1.6 billion withdrawal from the state's "rainy day" fund.
Heffernan also suggested that if Biden does extend the public health emergency through the end of 2021 the state will have to delay the redetermination of MassHealth enrollee eligibility that had been planned for the spring. That will result in higher caseloads and more MassHealth spending than currently projected in the budget, the secretary said.
"Hopefully, it will not be too bad a hit. We will see," said Heffernan, who testified for just over an hour.