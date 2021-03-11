Ahead of a debate over a major climate change action bill, a Senate committee released details of its recommended changes late Wednesday night as Democratic leaders scrambled to prepare the final bill for what it hopes will be a floor vote later Thursday.
The Senate Committee on Bills in Third Reading, chaired by Sen. Sal DiDomenico, reported out a redrafted version (S 30) of Gov. Charlie Baker's amendment to the climate bill (S 9) that passed in January. The draft was released to legislators around 10 p.m., according to Sen. Michael Barrett, who chairs the Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy and has been leading the negotiations over the climate bill.
The bill, which Baker vetoed last session and has tried to amend in the new session, would commit Massachusetts to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Senate leaders have rejected the governor's attempts to build some flexibility into the interim emissions reduction targets over the next 30 years, as well as his recommendation to remove language from proposed new building codes that would promote net-zero construction.
The amendment recommended by Bills in Third Reading, however, does adopt dozens of Baker's recommended improvements to the bill, including a request that a new local-option energy efficient building code become the standard statewide by 2028.