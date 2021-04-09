The state's tourism and hospitality industry, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, will require further state action to speed its recovery, business leaders told lawmakers on Friday.
Restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues and the cultural sector continue to struggle with impacts of public health precautions such as capacity limits, and changes in consumer behavior. The Bay State has experienced the fourth-largest drop in travel spending among states, behind Hawaii, Washington, D.C. and New York, according to figures North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Ann Marie Casey presented Friday.
Passenger volumes at Logan International Airport continue to lag the national average. The lodging industry through layoffs and furloughs has cut more than half of its pre-pandemic base of more than 40,000 hotel jobs in Massachusetts, with thousands more supported by the industry, according to the Massachusetts Lodging Association. Excluding impacts on local taxes, the association estimates a nearly $307 million loss in state tax revenues.
Bob Luz, CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said nearly a quarter of restaurants in the Bay State never reopened after initial shutdowns. Industry leaders urged the Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development to boost state spending on recovery grants, advertisement programs aimed at encouraging travel to Massachusetts, and support for regional tourism councils.
"We're not going to be able to wish, pray and hope our way out of this pandemic," said Martha Sheridan, president of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau. "It's just not going to happen. The only way we're going to get out of it is if we remain competitive and invest strategically in tourism promotion."
Another major change many said they want to see is a clearer timeline for business restrictions. Knowing when allowable gathering limits will increase would encourage many tipped workers in the industry to return to the workforce, speakers said, and would give event venues enough lead time to ramp up operations.