Mass. House rejects Republican-led tax relief proposals

BOSTON — House Democrats kicked off debate Monday on a nearly $50 billion state budget bill by rejecting Republican-led efforts to weave tax relief into the annual spending plan.
Massachusetts raked in more than $5 billion in surplus tax revenues last fiscal year and is running at least $1.5 billion ahead of the current year's projections, performance that — coupled with more than $2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act socked away for future use — has generated a steady hum of calls for relief.
Gov. Charlie Baker has pressed recently to share the excess revenues with taxpayers in the form of rate relief, but so far has failed to convince lawmakers. Democrats shot down proposals to temporarily suspend the gas tax, lessen the impact of the estate and capital gains taxes, and boost a tax break for senior citizens.
Monday's decisions keep pieces of Baker's tax relief package in limbo. While legislative leaders say his proposal could still find success outside the budget process, the House votes show a lack of interest in paying for the recurring tax breaks in the annual budget, and leave questions about possible future plans.
Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, a Southwick Republican, sought to incorporate a trio of tax changes into the House's fiscal 2023 state budget: reducing the short-term capital gains tax rate from 12 percent to 5 percent, doubling the threshold at which the estate tax kicks in from $1 million to $2 million, and increasing from $750 to $1,755 the circuit breaker tax credit for Bay Staters ages 65 and older.
His amendments mirrored sections of Baker's bill, which is larger in scope and calls for roughly $700 million in tax breaks. The lame-duck governor's push for tax relief remains before the Revenue Committee, which currenlty faces a May 4 deadline to decide its fate but could seek another postponement.
Rep. Mark Cusack, a Braintree Democrat who co-chairs the Revenue Committee, described all three of Boldyga's amendments as "premature." He said his panel is "working diligently" on the governor's package but did not specify any plans to advance tax relief for a vote in the House.
The House also turned aside the latest attempts to halt collection of the state's gas tax, a levy Republicans have unsuccessfully targeted for weeks amid surging gas prices and the broader impact of skyrocketing inflation.
The House rejected a Rep. Paul Frost amendment that would have paused collection of the 24-cents-per-gallon gas tax for 60 days. Frost said he aimed for the suspension to take place during the summer months, when many Massachusetts families are traveling and the Bay State's tourism business surges.
His amendment called for the state to use money from its General Fund to cover transportation costs funded by the gas tax, such as road and bridge maintenance, during the two-month holiday.
The Auburn Republican pointed to neighboring Connecticut, where Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill pausing collection of the Nutmeg State's gas tax from April 1 to June 30.
Legislative Democrats for weeks have resisted calls to lift the gas tax on a short-term basis. They previously argued that pausing collection could harm the state's bond rating and have been unconvinced by S&P Global Ratings's pronouncement that such an outcome is "unlikely."
Taking aim at Frost's amendment on Monday, Transportation Committee Co-chair Rep. William Straus contended that the proposal "does not do what the sponsors say."
The Massachusetts fuel tax is paid by distributors, not directly by consumers at the pump, according to Straus. He said about two-thirds of the gas tax revenue haul — roughly $50 million per month — "is paid by only 10 of these distributors, sometimes called Big Oil."
Straus, a Mattapoisett Democrat, said House leadership "is exploring the idea of different kinds of possible credits for those who are actually being hit with higher energy costs in the commonwealth," but did not offer details of any action the House might take or project a timeline.
The House rejected another gas tax suspension amendment from Republican Rep. Peter Durant of Spencer on a voice vote, and then laid aside one from Boldyga after deeming it too similar to Frost's.
Gas prices have begun to tick upward again in Massachusetts after dipping below an earlier peak. AAA Northeast said Wednesday that the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.13, up six cents from a week earlier and 12 cents lower than a month prior.
The group's analysts said prices face "opposing forces" of fears that China will experience a COVID-induced slowdown and that less Russian oil will enter the market.
"As long as the price of oil stays elevated, the price at the pump will struggle to fall," AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs Mary Maguire said in a statement. "Consumers may be catching a little break from March's record-high prices, but don't expect any dramatic drops."