The new rural affairs director makes first official visit to Berkshires. Here's what she had to say

NORTH ADAMS — Amid state budget negotiations with provisions for rural communities at stake, Massachusetts' first director of rural affairs made her initial visit in an official capacity to the Berkshires this week.
While both chambers approved $200 million for Chapter 90, a program facilitating local aid for transportation, as well as $150 million for transportation/infrastructure grants, the Senate’s version of the bill provides $25 million in road money expressly for rural communities.
Former Democratic state Sen. Anne Gobi, who was appointed by Gov. Maura Healey to head rural affairs, declined to say how that money should be spent in an interview with The Eagle, leaving it up to legislators.
Much of state aid is handed out according to formulas, which sometimes hurts areas with small populations.
The House’s version sets aside $25 million for work on state-numbered routes and municipal roadways that don’t receive federal funds.
State Sen. Paul Mark, D-Becket, said the joint House and Senate budget conference committee has been holding meetings regularly and has discussed the road money question.
“I’m not going to say the House went a different direction, I’m going to say the House passed what came out of the transportation committee, and after that we had Senate leaders out to visit the region. I think they heard different information than the House chairs were privy to,” Mark said.
Gobi was joined Tuesday by Mark and other local officials for a tour of Western Massachusetts.
The visit started in Huntington at It Takes a Village, an organization offering postpartum and early parenting support, then to Chesterfield for the Hilltown Mobile Market, then to the North Adams City Hall before finishing at Lenox Town Hall.
While in North Adams, Gobi met with more than a dozen municipal leaders from Adams, North Adams, Williamstown and Cheshire to hear their concerns. She said she heard about housing and equity issues as well as other issues affecting the region.
Gobi, Mark, state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, and North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey took questions from The Eagle following the meeting. They discussed an ongoing, high-stakes state budget negotiation in which Mark is intimately involved, which includes talks around rural road money, among other topics.
Anne Gobi, the state's new rural affairs director, is ready to direct money, attention to Western and Central Massachusetts
Gobi’s first major task will be to conduct a review of state grant opportunities and to mitigate any barriers to rural and small towns. The director will also hold office hours and provide technical help for rural towns to take advantage of grants.
Gobi said it’s not so much that rural communities aren’t currently taking advantage of grants and other funds, but that, “as a state we have to do a better job of making sure the information gets out for what people are able to apply for.”
“Let’s say they applied for something in box A, and they didn’t realize box C would be a better fit,” Gobi said. “That’ll be for me and folks in economic development to say, ‘That’s not where you should be looking, let’s help you get there.'”
Barrett said he feels this is Gobi’s most important function.
“Being where she came from and what she’s represented for years, she’s going to understand the needs of these communities and the programs that’ll fit those needs,” Barrett said. “We haven’t seen that before.”
Macksey said the simple fact of Gobi visiting and speaking with municipal leaders is a good start.
“Even though North Adams isn’t classified as rural, we work a lot with Adams and Williamstown and Clarksburg,” Macksey said, adding that the more resources available to rural communities, the better.
Healey originally proposed $7.5 million for rural school aid, but the Senate’s budget allocates $15 million. Though that is well short of a projected $60 million need, Mark has said he is satisfied with the $15 million. Gobi said closing that gap is a matter of continuing to make sure legislators outside of rural areas know education in places like the Berkshires is underfunded.
“I give a lot of credit to the legislature because you go back a few years, we started with $4 million in that fund [and] it’s up to 15, so they’re listening,” she said.
Asked for her opinion on a state program turning state-owned buildings into homeless shelters that almost went into effect at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Gobi declined to comment, deferring to the state’s new housing secretary Ed Augustus.
The college had been considering putting a shelter on campus before nixing the idea. MCLA President James Birge has said he was worried North Adams wouldn’t be welcoming to the people who used the shelter, and he feared for the safety of the would-be residents. Birge also said that increased enrollment may necessitate the college’s use of the Berkshire Towers dorm, and the lease proposal was too long.