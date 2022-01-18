Massachusetts to provide at-home COVID tests for students, school staff

Massachusetts schools this week will be able to sign up to receive at-home rapid COVID-19 tests for weekly use by their students and staff, and those that choose to do so will stop contact tracing and participating in the "test-and-stay" program that allows close contacts to stay in the classroom as long as they test negative for the virus daily.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced the shift in school testing options ahead of a 10 a.m. news conference where Gov. Charlie Baker is set to be joined by education officials to discuss COVID-19 testing.
The department said the move would "enable school health staff to spend more time and resources identifying symptomatic individuals and focusing on other aspects of COVID-19 management," and that schools need to continue participating in symptomatic or pooled testing to take part in the new home test program.
DESE said in a news release that states including Connecticut and Vermont "have recently transitioned from individualized contact tracing to the use of at-home tests and focusing school health efforts on symptomatic testing." Schools that opt in will be able to receive their staff tests next week and tests for participating students the week of Jan. 31.
The tests will be shipped directly to school districts and come from a supply of 26 million rapid tests that Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week his administration had ordered from iHealth. During the week of Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, school districts reported 41,063 new COVID-19 cases among students and 7,351 in staff members.