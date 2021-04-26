New population counts and updated Congressional apportionment totals for states will be released Monday by the Census Bureau.
The numbers represent the first results to be released from the 2020 Census and are set to be announced at a 3 p.m. news conference, according to the bureau. Massachusetts is expected to retain its nine U.S. House seats following the updated count. The bureau's acting director, Ron Jarmin, will announce the updated counts with Michael Cook Sr., chief of the bureau's public information office.
Secretary of State William Galvin plans to hold his own State House media availability at 3:30 p.m., or shortly after the federal announcement is completed. More specific population data needed to execute legislative and Congressional redistricting will be released by the end of September, a later than usual release timeline that will force more compressed deliberations over new district boundaries.