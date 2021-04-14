The many COVID-19 variants that have been spreading around the globe and here in Massachusetts could have ramifications for the state's economic reopening and vaccination efforts, but first the Bay State needs to get a better snapshot of how prevalent these mutants are, experts told lawmakers Tuesday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified five unique mutations of the COVID-19 virus as "variants of concern," meaning there's evidence that these circulating strains could be more contagious, cause more severe disease, or blunt the efficacy of treatments and vaccines.
As of Saturday, the CDC said a sampling of positive COVID-19 results had identified 1,100 cases in Massachusetts of the B.1.1.7 variant first found in the United Kingdom, making up 5.26 percent of the 20,915 cases the federal agency identified across the country. The B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa was identified in 12 Massachusetts cases sequenced, 2.65 percent of the 453 nationwide cases, and the P.1 variant that originated in Brazil was found in 102 Massachusetts samples — just more than 20 percent of the cases found in the country and more than any state other than Florida.
But only about 1.4 percent of all positive coronavirus cases from Massachusetts undergo the genomic sequencing that can determine whether they were caused by a viral variation, Dr. Bronwyn MacInnis, the director of pathogen genomic surveillance in the Infectious Disease and Microbiome Program at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, said.
"Statistically, we think we need about 5 percent of cases to be sequenced to be able to identify variants of concern with confidence that are circulating in our community and, moreover, to identify emerging threats -- the kind of unknown unknowns that we should be paying attention to," she said.
MacInnis told lawmakers on the COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management Committee and the Committee on Public Health, which jointly pulled together a roster of local doctors, scientists and researchers Tuesday to discuss variants, that the Broad Institute is significantly ramping up its sequencing capabilities with the help of the state and federal government.
She said the institute has been sequencing between 100 and 200 samples per week but is "at the beginning of a very steep upward trend in our capacity." This week, the Broad will sequence about 1,000 samples, and it aims to be sequencing about 4,000 samples per week by the end of April.
"That, together with the sources of data that are coming from the other large-scale testing facilities and other academic and public health efforts, will really help to improve the picture," MacInnis said.
Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an infectious diseases physician and medical director of the Special Pathogens Unit at Boston Medical Center, said her teams at Boston University and BMC have been sequencing all positive test results since January, about 50 to 100 each week. She said they have the capacity to sequence three times that number.
Dr. Paul Biddinger, director of Massachusetts General Hospital's Center for Disaster Medicine and the head of Gov. Charlie Baker's vaccine advisory group, said he thinks Massachusetts needs to bring the Broad, BMC and others under the umbrella of a public-private partnership that is tasked with launching a top-flight sequencing and surveillance program.
"Massachusetts is, compared to many states in the country, doing well on sequencing, but I think probably most all of us who are testifying today would agree we need more. We need more capability for testing and for sequencing specifically. And we need a comprehensive statewide approach," Biddinger said. "This is hard — sequencing is much, much, much harder than testing. You need expertise, you need equipment to do it well. And you need resources to design a comprehensive strategy."
'Vaccines vs. variants'
All viruses mutate over time into new variants, and the more a virus is allowed to spread, the more chances it has to mutate. So as COVID-19 continues to spread, it will continue to mutate into new forms — some of which could render the current vaccines less effective.
Already, some of the most common COVID-19 variants, particularly the B.1.351 mutation first identified in South Africa, the P.1 variant that originated in Brazil and others, appear to be able to partially evade the kinds of antibody responses that natural immunity or vaccination provide, Dr. Dan Barouch said.
He said the "general consensus" is that the currently-authorized vaccines will probably be effective against the B.1.1.7 variant and that studies have suggested that other variants reduce, but don't eliminate, the neutralizing antibodies that come with inoculation.
"So is this level of neutralizing antibodies still enough to protect? That's the important question that we don't have a good answer to yet," Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, said. He added, "But there is optimism that the vaccines still retain us at least a substantial degree of protection against the variants that exist currently. So, currently, it's really a race between vaccines versus variants."
Barouch said Massachusetts and the United States generally need to prepare for the possibility that the current vaccines will need to be updated and readministered as boosters, or that people will need to get a regular COVID-19 shot similar to how many people get an annual flu shot.
"I think it really could go either way at this point," he said. "There's a lot of concern that the vaccines may not work as well against the variants, but early data is reassuring and suggests that at least in some cases, the vaccines are still effective against these variants. So I think time will tell."
Biddinger said he thinks "that there's a decent likelihood that we may need boosters," and told lawmakers to start thinking about how the state might fund and support future vaccination drives.
"The good news is Massachusetts does well with annual vaccination and has one of the highest rates in the country. The bad news is that we probably — at least based on what we might guess right now — can't do flu and COVID vaccination at the same time," Biddinger said. "And now if we're basically doubling or more the number of individuals annually that we need to put into our vaccination systems, in our primary care offices, our health departments, our community health centers, I think we need to think about investing in a sustainable vaccination strategy that allows us to be able to do this each summer and fall."