Small group of protesters breaches Statehouse security, demanding public access be reinstated

BOSTON — A small group of peaceful protesters made its way inside the closed-to-the-public Statehouse on Wednesday morning, demanding that the building once again welcome visitors nearly two years after elected officials shuttered its doors.
The group of nine was equipped with bullhorns and whistles, chanting against COVID-19-related mandates put in place by Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other elected officials.
A significant police presence responded, while State Police cruisers crowded Bowdoin Street. Police locked the gates to Ashburton Park and prevented employees from entering the building while the situation was unfolding.
Inside the building, Department of Conservation and Recreation rangers and State Police troopers crowded the entrance as protesters yelled, "Hey Baker, leave our kids alone," "Ban the vaccine, save the kids," and "Our kids are not lab rats."
One protester, who refused to give her name, said the nine people were not part of a group and were "just citizens that are against these mandates." When asked by police, two protesters refused to give their names and renewed their calls for access to the building.
After an hour of protesters shouting into microphones, blowing whistles and decrying vaccination policies, a trooper informed the group that its members unlawfully were assembled in the building and would be arrested if they did not leave. At that point, several people left; others continued to argue with police over the specific law they were breaking.
Later, the same police officer gave the group a five-minute warning before arrests would be made. More protesters left, except for four, who eventually were ushered out by multiple troopers and onto Derne Street, near Florina Pizzeria.
A spokesperson for the State Police confirmed that one person managed to get past Department of Conservation and Recreation rangers at the Ashburton entrance and make her way further inside the building. She was "removed from the building," the spokesperson said.
The Statehouse has been closed to the public for 701 days, but elected officials and some staffers have started to return to it more regularly. Democratic legislative leaders, including Senate President Karen Spilka, have signaled in recent weeks that the building could reopen in some capacity as soon as this month, but the Ashland Democrat said Wednesday that any reopening plan must include safety precautions.
"I remain optimistic that we can invite the public back to the State House sometime this month. In order to open safely, and to protect the health of all of our visitors, staff and members, I believe we must establish a vaccine requirement and ask those entering the State House to wear masks during their visit," Spilka said in a statement Wednesday. "Those protocols and the reopening timeline remain under discussion."
The sound of the protest carried throughout much of the building and captured the attention of some people working inside. At least one House aide was interested in the situation and walked by to get a closer look, though police crowded much of the area in the basement.
But, for the most part, life carried on as normal in the building. A House session scheduled for 11 a.m. started on time, with a spokesperson for House Speaker Ronald Mariano telling the News Service there were no delays associated with the protest in the basement. A joint caucus between Senate Democrats and Republicans carried on in the Senate Reading Room.
A Senate aide in the East Wing said he could not hear the protest in his office, and reporters at Baker's news conference in the Statehouse library on the third floor said they barely could make out sounds of the protest, but not specific words.
The protest was ongoing as Baker announced that the statewide mask mandate for schools would end Feb. 28. Asked about the Statehouse, Baker said he believed that it should be open to the public, but deferred to legislative leaders like Spilka and Mariano.
"It's their building, it's their call," Baker said.
Matt Murphy and Sam Doran contributed reporting.