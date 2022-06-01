The future of a passenger rail connection to western Massachusetts may hinge on the state winning additional federal dollars from competitive grant programs.
Leaders of a legislative committee on Wednesday voiced concerns that the more than $9.7 billion infrastructure bond bill Gov. Charlie Baker filed in March does not make clear how the executive branch will pursue the East-West Rail project. The governor and Congressman Richard Neal said in April they had agreed to a "path forward" but no legislative proposal has emerged since then to create a rail authority as Baker and Neal had described.
Rep. Danielle Gregoire, who co-chairs the Joint Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets, called the project "the elephant in the room" during a hybrid hearing in Room 1-2 about the latest version of the bill (H 4798).
Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler replied that the bill targets competitive grant funds available under a new federal infrastructure law to invest in a passenger rail extension into western Massachusetts. States must put matching dollars on the table to qualify for reimbursement from any of the new or expanded grants.
"For the purpose of this bill, I would point to the $3.5 billion in competitive matching (funds)," Tesler told Gregoire.
Lawmakers also pressed Tesler over funding for commuter rail electrification. Sen. Nick Collins of Boston said he is frustrated that the bill, which the Transportation Committee advanced last month with a slightly higher bottom line, focuses on electric vehicle charging infrastructure and electric bikes but does not go as far on converting the commuter rail system away from diesel vehicles.
"I don't know how we can put a bill forward like this that doesn't ensure that happens now," Collins said.
With supermajorities in both chambers, Democrats are free to redraft Baker's bill (H 4561) as they see fit, although they have to be mindful that overriding any potential vetoes will require a two thirds vote.
Baker filed his bill in March and urged the Legislature to act expeditiously. A redraft (H 4798) of his bill made it through the Transportation Committee. Democratic legislative leaders have given no indication of when they intend to bring the bill up for floor votes, but action is expected this month or in July.
A Neal aide did not respond Tuesday to a request for an update on the status of the proposed rail authority.