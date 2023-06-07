The state Senate's $55.9 billion budget proposal includes earmarks for Berkshire County. Here's a look at some of them

The state Senate’s budget proposal contains a whole new round of earmarks for Berkshire County.
The Senate’s $55.9 billion budget comes on the heels of the House approving a $56.2 billion 2024 state budget in late April. The House’s proposal allocates more than $122 million in state aid for Berkshire schools and more than $26 million in aid for the county’s cities and towns.
Much of the same state aid to the Berkshires is in the Senate’s budget, albeit with some differences. The vast majority of the state’s colleges and universities received a 3 percent increase in funding from last year, but in the House’s budget, and in the Senate’s original iteration, MCLA received a 1.5 percent increase. State Sen. Paul Mark, D-Becket, offered an amendment to up that increase to 3 percent.
“It came out that way in the House budget, and there wasn’t enough time for House members to file anything, so we agreed as a delegation that I’d take the lead on the Senate side,” Mark said. The Senate’s budget includes $21 million for MCLA, which is slightly more than the House’s proposal.
The Senate’s budget doubles the $100,000 that was included for the Berkshire Opioid Task Force in the House budget. While the House’s budget included $10 million for rural school aid, a raise from Gov. Maura Healey’s proposed $7.5 million, the Senate’s budget allocates $15 million. Although that is well short of a projected $60 million need, Mark said he is satisfied with the $15 million.
“It’s double what the governor proposed, it’s a little more than the House, and it’s three times the final budget last year, and it didn’t exist five years ago, so I’m happy,” Mark said. “There’s work to do over the coming years to get it where it needs to be, but this is a step in the right direction.”
The Senate’s budget contains $100 million in supplemental money for roads and bridges.
“Fifty million dollars of that would be done through the traditional formula, and $50 million would be done through a formula intended to benefit rural communities,” Mark said. “I hope that makes it through the conference committee process.”
Mark said that he targeted more regional earmarks, while the rest of the delegation in the House focused on earmarks directly affecting towns in their districts.
“There’s a nonbinding rule that you’re only supposed to limit yourself to six earmarks,” Mark said. “That’s just not realistic in a district with 57 communities.”
Going into the Conference Committee process, the Senate and the House are at odds on funding for community colleges, as the Senate wants to make attending community college cost-free. The Senate’s transportation funding is more robust. Mark said he thinks the Senate should support free school lunches, which the House does.
The Conference Committee consists of members of the state House and Senate who must meet and come up with a compromise bill meant to be accepted by both chambers. The new fiscal year begins July 1, so the governor is meant to sign the legislature's budget before then.