With heavy snow forecast, Baker leaving DC and returning to Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker plans to be back in Massachusetts to provide an update on the coming winter storm at a 5 p.m. Friday news conference from the State House.
Baker's office on Thursday said he was traveling to Washington, D.C. that evening to attend this weekend's National Governors Association winter meeting but would monitor the weather and return ahead of the snow if necessary.
Since Thursday evening, the National Weather Service has added a blizzard warning for eastern Massachusetts starting 12 a.m. Saturday, with other parts of the state under a winter storm watch or warning. Cautioning that travel will be "hazardous to near impossible Saturday," the NWS is forecasting widespread accumulations of 18 to 24 inches of snow across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with 24 or more inches most likely across Plymouth County.
In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu declared a snow emergency and a parking ban will take effect Friday at 9 p.m. "As Boston prepares for the big snowstorm on its way, I encourage all our residents to take precautions to keep everyone safe," Wu said.
Baker will be joined for by public safety and transportation officials for his press conference, which will stream online.