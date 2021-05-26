It has been almost 700 days since the North Adams SteepleCats last played a baseball game on the diamond at Joe Wolfe Field. That run will end in 12 days, and the team’s general manager says he’s feeling pretty confident about the 2021 version of the NECBL team.
“I’m pretty happy with who we have,” Matt Torra said. “[Manager] Mike Dailey did a really good job of adding some key players. I think we have a well-rounded lineup, a great pitching staff. I’m really excited.”
North Adams will open its 2021 season on Thursday, June 3, at Winnipesaukee. Two days later, Saturday, June 5, the SteepleCats will take to The Joe for a home game against the newest NECBL team, the North Shore Navigators. The Navigators sailed over from the Futures League.
North Shore joins the SteepleCats in the NECBL’s Northern Division. The Navigators replace the Valley Blue Sox, who move into the Southern Division. The rest of the North, with North Adams, Keene, Vermont, Upper Valley, Winnipesaukee and Sanford, remains the same.
The SteepleCats will play 44 games, 22 at home. Included in the 22 home games are a pair of regularly-scheduled doubleheaders. North Adams will play two against Upper Valley on June 16, and two against Sanford on July 23. North Adams will play twinbills in Upper Valley on June 25 and at Sanford on July 2.
One change that fans will see is that there will be no crossover games between divisions. That means Southern Division teams like Valley, Newport or Bristol will not be making appearances at The Joe this summer. The SteepleCats will be seeing the Swamp Bats, Mainers and Mountaineers much more.
That, Torra said, could make for a most interesting summer.
“I honestly think it’s going to create some more competitive ball. The starting pitchers are going to face the same hitters more. I think the rivalries are going to build a little more,” he said. “You’re playing each other more times than normal. I think we’re going to see some really good competition.”
Torra also said that by playing strictly within the division, the SteepleCats and the other players in the NECBL will remain, in his words, fresher.
“Some of the trips aren’t as far” now, he said. “We’re taking more trips to Keene and Vermont, other than having to go all the way down to Ocean State or Martha’s Vineyard. It really helps as far as traveling on the bus.”
Of the 32 players that were on the roster as of May 19, 29 of them come from NCAA Division I schools, and three are Division II players.
“I think this is going to be a different year for a lot of people, a lot of GMs and managers, because you’re basically getting all of your pitchers with no restrictions. You’re going to get all your hitters with no restrictions,” Torra said. “They can get as many innings and as many ABs as they want and no coaches are pulling them.
“We’re getting fresh arms and bats, which is new for summer ball.”
Some of that is because there was no college baseball and very limited summer league baseball in 2020, and 2021 college schedules were much more limited than normal. A majority of college teams played conference-only schedules, with others playing limited non-league games.
The SteepleCats have players from 21 different colleges. Some from as close as the University of Massachusetts and the University at Albany, and some from as far away as the University of the Pacific in California, and Stetson in Florida.
West Stockbridge resident Jared Henry, a Monument Mountain graduate, is one of two UMass players on the North Adams roster. He’ll be joined by UMass second baseman Aidan Wilde.
The player with the hottest bat as of today is Slippery Rock second baseman Jon Kozarian. Kozarian, who plays for Lee native Jeff Messer, hit .421 and led the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in hitting. The second baseman had six home runs, 28 runs batted in and had an OPS of 1.209. He was a first-team All-PSAC West pick, and has started 90 consecutive games.