ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE - Jimmie Johnson is joining the team of Chip Ganassi for the IndyCar series. The IndyCar season begins with three new drivers for the season-opener at Barber Motorsports Park. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will be a 45-year-old rookie in a class that includes Romain Grosjean from Formula One and V8 Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin.