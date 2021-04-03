How will Berkshire Theatre Group emerge from the emotional and economic rubble of the pandemic?
Stronger, wiser, and more optimistic about the future than ever before.
It has often been said that adversity doesn’t build character, it reveals it. And over the past 12 months of this pandemic, the character of our beloved community revealed itself to us. Our artists showed courage. Our patrons cheered us on. Our donors gave more. Our vendors and banks worked with us. Our political leaders worked for us.
In the darkest days of the storm, we drew our strength and inspiration from the warm embrace of the community we serve. Our productions and performances were simply our way of saying thank you.
Our vision is to be a center for creative work that enriches, invigorates, transforms and strengthens our community for the better. In 2020, we held tight to that vision. We worked hard, maintained strict safety protocols and became the only theater in the country to provide live entertainment outdoors on multiple stages from July right through December.
Theater is essential to who we are and to understanding what moves us all. Above all else, our staff and board of trustees were determined to carry on and deliver the essential.
Now, as spring turns to summer — the summer of our recovery — we approach our mission to explore (through performance) what it means to be human, with a heightened sense of gratitude and responsibility. Gratitude for the help we received to get us through the crisis alive and well. Responsibility for paying it forward in the best way we know how — by bringing big fun back to the Berkshires!
In a few short weeks, the tents will once again be erected in both Stockbridge and Pittsfield. Music will once again fill the outdoor air. Artists will once again stride across our outdoor stages. And we will once again see the smiles behind the masks of our loyal and long-suffering patrons, beaming in their eyes.
More people will enjoy more events this year than last. More in July than in June. Still more in August than in July. With each passing month, we’ll keep a watchful eye on the vaccinations. And if all goes as planned, the holidays will bring a special surprise!
Today, we are Berkshire Strong and looking forward to our 93rd season with excitement and anticipation. Places everyone! Curtain up!