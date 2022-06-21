DANBURY, Conn. — The North Adams SteepleCats could not get any kind of offense going Tuesday night. The host Danbury Westerners got just enough, in a 5-0 win.
Korey Martin drove in all five runs for the Westerners, including a three-run home run in the fifth inning.
Those runs were more than enough for Danbury starter Kyle Roche and two relievers. Roche went the first six innings, giving up five hits and no walks, while striking out seven. Relievers Billy Oldham and Ethan Bradford combined to pitch three hitless innings.
Cory Bosecker fell to 0-2. He gave up all five runs in 4 1/3 innings. He surrendered six hits and three walks, and struck out seven.
The Westerners got the only run they needed in the first inning. Jett Lovett doubled, went to third on a ground out by Sam Mongelli and scored on Martin’s base hit.
North Adams will return to Joe Wolfe Field Wednesday night to face Western Division leader Bristol. Randy Reyes will get the start for the SteepleCats.
North Adams 000 000 000 — 0 5 0
Danbury 101 030 00x — 5 7 0
Bosecker 4 1/3, Nies 2 2/3, Johnson 1 and Mutz. Roche 6, Oldham2, Bradford 1 and Skarad. W — Roche (2-0). L — Bosecker (0-2). 2B — NA: Pasqualini, Lane, Rose. D: Lovett. HR — D — Martin (1). LOB — NA 7, D 4. T — 2:21. A — 166.
Futures League
Vermont 7, Pittsfield 5
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Unearned runs will cost a baseball team in a big way. Just ask the Pittsfield Suns.
The Suns gave up one earned run against host Vermont Tuesday night, but it was the six unearned runs that proved to be the difference in a 7-5 win by the Lake Monsters.
It took a long time for the Suns to get untracked, as Harvard right hander Sean Matson kept the Pittsfield bats under wraps. He retired the first 12 hitters he faced and lost the no-hit bid when Drew Metzdorf swatted a leadoff home run in the top of the fifth. When the fifth ended, Matson’s night was over. He gave up the one hit, did not walk anyone and struck out eight.
Pittsfield got to the Vermont bullpen, scoring two runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth, making the score 6-5. Vermont closer George Goldstein pitched out of the jam that saw the potential go-ahead run on first.
In the ninth, the Middlebury right hander struck out Austin Rachiele, Taylor Gaspar and Brennan Hyde to end the game.
The Lake Monsters scored four runs in the second inning and never trailed.
With one out, Jackson Kline singled and Colby Brouilelette walked. Tyler Favretto followed with an RBI single off losing pitcher Billy Dunham. Dunham hit Cooper Kelly to load the bases, but after he struck Tommy Hawke out swinging, George Cooper cleared the bases when center fielder Caleb Shpur was charged with an error that scored three runs and made it 4-0.
The Suns and the Lake Monsters will get back at it Wednesday at Centennial Field.
Pittsfield 000 010 220 — 5 4 3
Vermont 040 020 01x — 7 8 2
Dunham 2, Fortuna 2, Rice 4 and Mercado. Matson 5, Parkinson 1, Cameron 1, Buurman 2/3, Goldstein 1 2/3 and Favretto, Bauman. W — Matson (2-1). L — Dunham (1-1). Sv. — Goldstein (7). 2B — P: Mercado. HR — P: Metzdorf (1). LOB — P 6. V 8. T — 2:55. A — 1,435.