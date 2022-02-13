SPRINGFIELD — It was a different kind of scene at Art Linklater Natatorium on Sunday.
After a pandemic year off, the MIAA Western/Central Massachusetts swimming championships were held without spectators, and with only competing athletes and timers on the pool deck. Those not currently swimming or in the next race were in the stands with coaches, leaving the water feeling a little quieter than normal.
Berkshire County sent student athletes from the Pittsfield and Taconic girls programs, and the Monument Mountain girls and boys teams to Springfield College, and the hardware coming back home is plentiful.
“It was so different. Every time I took a breath, I expected to see my coach there, but he wasn’t,” said Pittsfield’s Kiera Devine. “But I’m just so excited that we got to have this. It’s been two years, so we’ve been waiting. Knowing that its my friends doing my cards, and my good friend from another team swimming in a lane across the pool. It’s really different, but it’s a step in the right direction, something we wished for last year.”
During the morning boys meet, Monument senior Sam Cybulski put down laps of 28.74 and 29.88 to finish sixth in backstroke with a time of 58.62. He was one of only seven athletes to finish under a minute. Monument’s 200 Medley Relay team placed eighth overall. Cybulski, Zach Annand, Quinn Dillon and Quinn Redpath shaved nearly four seconds off their seed time, finishing in 1:50.77.
The Monument boys were 14th overall in the team standings, amassing 63 points.
The girls raced late into Sunday night and results were not available in full by press deadline. A full story from the championships will be available on BerkshireEagle.com/sports and run in Tuesday’s print edition.
Among the early highlights were Taconic’s Mia Bencivenga and Pittsfield’s Kiera Devine, who shared the podium in the 200 Freestyle. Bencivenga finished runner-up in the meet to Easthampton’s Natalia Robak, touching in 2:05.20. Devine was fifth in 2:07.20.
Monument Mountain got an early pair of podium spots from Zoe Holmes, who was fourth in the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:18.05. She was also seventh in Butterfly with a time of 1:01.42.