PITTSFIELD — The Taconic boys basketball team beat No. 8 Sutton Friday night 74-57.
Tayvon Sandifer led the way with 24 points for the top-seeded Thunder.
The game finished at press deadline, so a full story on the MIAA Division V Elite Eight game will run online at BerkshireEagle.com/sports.
Coach Bill Heaphy’s Thunder make a return trip to the D-V Final Four, where they fell in last season’s state semifinal. This year they’ll take on No. 5 Maynard, last year’s state champion.
The Final Four will be at a neutral site, but the date, time and location were all TBD as of Friday night.