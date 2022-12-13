PITTSFIELD — Basketball might be a game of runs but this game had just two. After Pittsfield High stormed out of the gate and took an 18-7 lead early in the first quarter, it seemed as though the Generals were going to run away. But from there, Taconic out-scored its crosstown rival by six, to make it a five-point game at the end of the first.
The second quarter was back-and-forth the whole way through, with teams essentially trading buckets. But after the break, the Thunder called game, going on long run of their own run to put the War on the Floor out of reach in a 79-58 final score and bring the Taconic boys win streak over Pittsfield High to 14 in a row.
Tayvon Sandifer got to the rim with a bevy of spin moves, putting up 12 in the first half alone, while Christian Maturevich attacked the paint to power the Thunder.
Foul trouble and injuries hurt the Generals, but Carter Mungin was unstoppable during the initial PHS first quarter run, using his height and size to grab boards and shoot inside over everyone. But two fouls early took him out of the game and foul trouble throughout forced Pittsfield to improvise on both offense and defense.
“I told the boys, we’re right on track,” said Pittsfield High head coach Jerome Edgerton after his first game at the helm. “You look at the score, that’s not the details of the game. It was still a completely different game, if we are intact and on the court, and able to play the game the way we can play it, we can play with anybody. It definitely enlightened me to see where we’re at.”
