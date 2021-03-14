PITTSFIELD — Matt Mickle raised it above his head. Bill Heaphy took a moment to just stare at it.
More than a year to the day coach Mickle’s Taconic girls basketball team and coach Heaphy’s boys won respective state semifinal games — and were quickly named state champions after COVID-19 canceled the MIAA championship games, the teams were awarded their trophies.
Standing gloved, masked and distanced along opposite foul lines, the two Taconic programs passed trophies amongst themselves and received state champ medals in between the first rivalry contest conducted between city high schools in any sport since the 2019-20 winter season.
The “War on the Floor” had some added flair this season, with the awarding of two state championship trophies, alongside the celebration of a Senior Night featuring 17 graduating players and four basketball games, all on the court at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires.
Pittsfield High honored senior boys Marlon Binns, Sincere Moorer, Christian Pringle, Chris Ngo, Emmanuel Nda, Troy Soldato, Isaac Rivera, Nolan DeGoff and Ryan Jackson, along with girls Aleah Tarjick, Leighanna Williamson, Alexi Sondrini, Kamille Sistrunk and Emery Sime.
Taconic had a considerably lighter load, with only Ezekial Percy on the boys side and Kendray Buda and Zareeyan Vazquez-Cuevas for the girls.
Try as they might, though, the Generals could not spoil Taconic’s big day, as both varsity rivalry matches went to the green and gold. In the early game, Mickle’s team ran away with a 46-23 victory over Pittsfield. In a fitting nightcap to a long day of basketball, the PHS and Taconic boys played into overtime, before Heaphy’s squad was able to finish off their archrivals 61-58. For a complete story on the boys late game, visit BerkshireEagle.com/sports.
GIRLSTaconic raced out to a 10-0 lead to set the stage for what became a rout. All 10 of their first quarter points came off the hands of Faith Cross and Ahliya Phillips.
In the end, those two combined for 24 points, one more than the Generals were able to muster. Pittsfield turned the ball over 10 times in the first quarter, and didn’t get on the board until Emery Sime hit a foul shot with 1 minute, 33 seconds remaining. The Generals’ first field goal didn’t come until Randi Duquette scored on a putback 2:10 into the second quarter.
With Duquette and sister Jamie in the game, though, PHS did find some traction. Trailing 19-5 after a Kendra Buda 3-pointer for Taconic, Jamie Duquette scored off an offensive rebound. On the following possession, Charlotte Goodnow penetrated and kicked to Alexi Sondrini for what wound up being the lone PHS triple of the game. A Taconic turnover meant opportunity to continue the 5-0 run, but Pittsfield was never able to take advantage. Coach Mickle called a timeout with 1:43 left in the half and the score still 19-8.
The designated visitors came out of the stoppage and despite strong defense at the other end, Alex Hudson found the bottom of the net on a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired. Buda assisted on the trey, and then closed the half with a dime to Phillips for a jumper that put Taconic in front 25-11 at intermission.
Phillips scored a game-high 14 points, and converted on 6 of 8 free throws. Buda brought the daggers in the third quarter, and her second 3-pointer at the 3:14 mark pushed the lead over 20 for the first time, 37-16. Taconic scored just once more in the frame, on a swipe-and-score by Brenna McNeice, but Pittsfield again stumbled trying to take advantage and turned it over six more times. The Generals turned the ball over 27 times in total.
Cross asserted herself in the middle when she needed to and finished with 10 points. Ciany Conyers and Buda kept the ball moving throughout, and Buda tallied nine points.
For PHS, Randi Duquette scored nine points.