Taconic seniors give thanks to family support during school years

Seniors belt out the final notes of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Taconic High School’s graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
Photos by Stephanie Zollshan — The Berkshrie Eagle
School Name: Taconic High School
Graduation Location/Date: Taconic High School in Pittsfield on Sunday, June 4, 2023
Number of Graduates: 185
Valedictorian: Benjamin William Ginsberg
Salutatorian: Jane Suyan Wong
Memorable Moment: During her Salutatorian speech, Jane Wong sang the praises of her family before addressing them directly in Cantonese. In response to Wong's remarks, her mother, an immigrant from Hong Kong, stood up and yelled back, "I love you!" in English, which was received with great applause from the assembled crowd.
Taconic’s 185 graduation seniors head out of the school to begin the 2023 graduation ceremony in Pittsfield.
Seniors belt out the final notes of the Star Spangled Banner at Taconic High School’s graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
Students who received high honors are recognized during the Taconic High School graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
Salutatorian Jane Wong delivers her speech during Taconic High School’s graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
Valedictorian Benjamin Ginsberg speaks to the crowd during Taconic High School’s graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
Seniors perform a rendition of Taylor Swift’s song, ‘Never Grow Up’ during the Taconic High School graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
Graduates congratulate their classmates as they receive their diplomas during Taconic High School’s graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
Friends and family cheer as their graduates receive their diplomas at Taconic High School’s graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
Graduates toss their caps as they officially are declared alumni at the end of Taconic High School’s graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
Graduates celebrate with their friends at the end of the Taconic High School graduation ceremony in Pittsfield on Sunday.
