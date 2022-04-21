WEST SPRINGFIELD — Sam Sherman and Adam Lazits combined on a three-hitter, as Taconic beat West Springfield 10-1.
The Thunder extended their winning streak to three straight games and have outscored their opponents 21-1 in that time.
Sherman gave up an unearned run in the third inning, which ended his scoreless streak at nine innings. The Merrimack College-bound right hander went six innings. He did not walk anyone and struck out 10.
Offensively, Sherman was 2 for 4 with three runs scored. He wasn’t the only Taconic player to break out the lumber Thursday. Nick Guachione was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and a run batted in, Evan Blake was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBI, while Antonio Scalise was 2 for 4 with three RBI.
The Thunder are scheduled to play their home opener Friday at 1 against Northampton.
———
Taconic 400 303 0 — 10 12 4
W. Springfield 001 000 0 — 1 1 2
Sherman 6, Lazits 1 and Scalise. Lopez 3 2/3, Rodriguez 1 1/3, Curran 2 and Acevedo. W — Sherman. L — Lopez. 2B — T: Sherman, Codey, Blake. 3B — T: Scalise.
Mount Greylock 10, Ludlow 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — Chase Doyle tossed a two-hitter on the mound as the Mounties handled business in a run-rule shortened game on Thursday.
“Chase is coming off an injury to his throwing thumb which sidelined him for a few weeks,” Greylock coach Rick Paris wrote in an email. “This was his second game back and first on the bump. He looked sharp, pounding the zone with fastballs. His offspeed make take another outing or two to get a good feel for it but I was very happy with what I saw. This makes our team that much better and gives us lots of depth at that position.”
Greylock (4-1) made its first mark with a three-run second inning. Derek Paris provided the big hit, a two-run double, and was 2 for 2 out of the leadoff spot for the Mounties.
Jackson Shelsey had a strong day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with three runs batted in. Jameson Bayliss matched Shelsy with a game-high of three hits and Dylen Harrison brought home three runs in the No. 3 spot for Greylock.
The Mounties will shoot for their fourth win in a row on Saturday with a home game against Frontier, first pitch is slated for 1 p.m.
———
Ludlow 000 00 — 0 2 1
Greylock 032 41 — 10 12 0
Russell (3), Bushey (1), Desroches (1/3) and Santos. Doyle and Paris. W — Doyle. L — Russell. 2B — L 1 (Little) ME 3 (Paris, Harrison, Shelsy).
Monument Mountain 5, Belchertown 1
GREAT BARRINGTON — Arthur Labrie pitched a gem and Monument’s bats took care of the rest at home against the Orioles.
Labrie allowed a hit and a run on the top of the first before silencing the Belchertown offense with six scoreless innings.
Cam Raifstanger had three hits atop Monument’s lineup and Cole Bissaillon earned a game-high two RBI, doing his damage with a two-run double in the bottom of the first.
The Spartans, with a perfect 5-0 record, will host Lenox on Saturday at 2 p.m.
———
Belchertown 100 000 0 — 1 2 1
Monument 300 020 x — 5 5 1
Perkins (4 2/3), Roy (1 1/3) and Bacon. Labrie and Bissaillon. W — Labrie. L — Perkins. 2B — MM 1 (Bissaillon).
Wahconah 3, Taconic 1
PITTSFIELD — The Warriors didn’t have many hits but certainly made them count against the Thunder.
Taylor Hickey tied the game at one with a single in the top of the fifth inning. Avery Vale-Cruz doubled home a run to put Wahconah on top in the sixth inning and the next batter, Casey Wilson, brought her home with a sacrifice bunt.
Vale-Cruz tossed seven innings from the circle and struck out 14 Taconic batters. Rylee Paranto, meanwhile, went the distance for the Thunder and struck out four batters.
Bella MacDonald, who was 3 for 3, got Taconic on the board with an RBI double that scored Anna Bongini in the bottom of the first.
Wahconah (5-0) will look to make it six-straight wins later today with a game at Mount Anthony. Taconic (2-3) is off until Monday’s home game against Mount Greylock.
———
Wahconah 000 012 0 — 3 4 1
Taconic 100 000 0 — 1 5 0
Vale-Cruz and Wehner. Paranto and Schettini. W — Vale-Cruz. L — Paranto. 2B — W 1 (Vale-Cruz) T 1 (MacDonald).
Mount Everett 12, McCann Tech 3
SHEFFIELD — The third inning changed everything in a big Suburban East win for the Eagles over the visiting Hornets.
Hudah Ngoy Nkulu doubled twice and Lexi Tomascak tripled as seven runs crossed home plate in the frame.
“I was proud of our approach today at the plate by making contact, putting the ball in play and being aggressive on the basepaths,” Mount Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. “We limited the number of strikeouts today, which is huge, and had some key hits to extend that third inning.”
Ngoy Nkulu, Tomascak, Emma Goewey, Julia Devoti and pitcher Mariah Broderick each had three hits for the Eagles (1-6). Ngoy Nkulu earned a team-high three RBI and Goewey scored three times in the win.
Broderick picked up the win after allowing three runs across seven innings while striking out five in the circle.
McCann Tech (0-4) starting pitcher Hannah Tatro doubled home a run in the top of the fifth inning.
“We’ve got to keep playing better and improving daily,” King wrote. “We have one more league game before we start playing everyone again for the second time, so hoping some of those games that were close, we can find a way to change some of those earlier results.”
The Eagles host Drury on Tuesday and the Hornets will host Ware on Monday.
———
McCann 001 011 0 — 3 7 2
Everett 107 202 x — 12 18 1
Tatro and Raschdorf. Broderick and Goewey. W — Broderick. L — Tatro. 2B — MT 1 (Tatro) ME 3 (Ngoy Nkulu 2, Devoti); 3B — ME 1 (Tomascak).
Monument Mountain 9, Lee 8
GREAT BARRINGTON — With Alex Tenny on second base and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Takaiya Brown needed to just reach base.
Brown knocked a ball to third base and reached first, which gave Tenny enough time to cross home plate, topping the Wildcats in an epic back-and-fort, extra-inning battle.
The Spartans had their backs against the wall in the seventh, trailing by four runs and just three outs to work with. Mia Wade cleared the bases on a single and Avery Raifstanger knocked home a run to force extra frames.
Jasmine Kieran scored two runs with a single in the top of the eighth for the Wildcats (5-2), but the Spartans knotted the game in the bottom of the frame with an Elee Hull sacrifice fly.
Eight of nine starters registered a hit for Monument (3-2) and leadoff hitter Grace Fosser led the charge with three hits, including a double and a triple, along with three runs scored.
Lee’s Bri Lynch and Kamryn Renata each had four hits while No. 3 hitter Kylie Joyce was 3 for 5 with three runs scored.
The Wildcats will look to snap a two-game slide on Saturday with a home game against Drury, the first pitch is scheduled for noon. The Spartans, following back-to-back wins, will travel to Putnam on Monday.
———
Lee 1 03 002 020 — 8 16 3
Monument 002 000 421 — 9 15 6
Lynch and Renata. Dupont and Fosser. W — Dupont. L — Lynch. 2B — MM 2 (Fosser, Fennelly); 3B — MM 1 (Fosser).
Mount Greylock 13, Frontier 8
SOUTH DEERFIELD — The Mounties brought all of their firepower on the road, scoring at least three runs in four separate innings against the Red Hawks.
Frontier matched Greylock’s three-run first inning but didn’t have an answer for a three-run second inning and a four-run seventh inning that sealed the deal.
Brodi Rosier, Kami Sweet and Abby Whitley each knocked dingers and Sweet, who launched a three-run shot in the first, led the team with three RBI. Sweet was also in the circle for the Mounties, striking out 10 while walking just three in seven innings of work.
Greylock (1-2) has a quick turnaround with a 4 p.m. game against Turners Falls on the schedule later today.
——— Mount Greylock 331 101 4 — 13 12 4 Frontier 301 002 2 — 8 8 2 Sweet and Rosier. Taylor (6 2/3), Machon (1/3) and Fifield. W — Sweet. L — Taylor. 2B — MG 3 (Newberry, Rosier, Shelsy) F 3 (Santos 2, Steele); HR — MG 3 (Brodi Rosier, Kami Sweet, Abby Whitley) F 1 (Taylor). Lacrosse St. Mary’s 11, Pittsfield 3
WESTFIELD — The Generals couldn’t keep up in Thursday’s road loss at St. Mary’s.
James Kastrinakis got on the board with two goals and Geoff Pensivy scored for Pittsfield in the fourth period. Nate Discoe registered an assist for the Generals.
The Generals (0-4) are off until Tuesday but will try to get back on track with a 7 p.m. game at Springfield Central.