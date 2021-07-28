The Berkshire Botanical Garden’s “Taking Flight” exhibit features a collection of outdoor sculptures made by emerging artists and is curated by renowned collector Beth Rudin DeWoody. The artists, including Concha Martinez Barreto, Tracey Emin, Peter Gerakaris, Rachel Owens, Immi Storrs and Ian Swordy, each created a unique work inspired by the theme of “taking flight.” “The Garden's sculpture exhibition is inspired by birds and showcases six notable artists, each offering a unique expression of the ‘Taking Flight’ theme,” said the Berkshire Botanical Garden’s Director of Marketing Communications Robin Parow. “The exhibit contains ten sculptures that dive deep into the meaning of taking flight, including atypical and thought-provoking examples.”
What: Taking Flight
Where: 5 West Stockbridge Rd, Stockbridge, Mass.
When: June 11-Oct. 31
Admission: General admission: $15, Members and children under 12: free, Senior/reduced admission: $14
Information: https://www.berkshirebotanical.org/events/taking-flight-outdoor-sculpture-exhibition-curated-beth-rudin-dewoody