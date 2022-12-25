Tatum, Celtics handle Giannis, Bucks

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after making a basket as teammate Al Horford (42) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) look on during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Boston. Tatum scored 20 of his 41 points in the third quarter as the C's vanquished the Bucks 139-118.