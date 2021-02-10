UCP of Western Massachusetts recently opened its new Community Tech Support Center, offering technology set up, training and ongoing technical support. If you or a loved one receives state Vocational Rehabilitation services and need technical support, call Elano Dallmeyer at the Community Tech Support Center at 413-442-1562, ext. 113, or toll free at 844-393-9333. For information on Employment Services, visit mass.gov/vocational-rehabilitation. For Family Support Services, call Jennifer Summers at 413-664-9345, ext. 228. Visit our website, ucpwma.org, for more.